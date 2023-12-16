No. 11 Oklahoma hosts Green Bay after Reynolds’ 31-point game

Green Bay Phoenix (5-6, 1-1 Horizon League) at Oklahoma Sooners (9-0) Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Green Bay Phoenix (5-6, 1-1 Horizon League) at Oklahoma Sooners (9-0)

Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -24.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay plays the No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners after Noah Reynolds scored 31 points in Green Bay’s 70-68 victory over the UIC Flames.

The Sooners are 6-0 on their home court. Oklahoma is 7-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Phoenix are 2-4 on the road. Green Bay gives up 66.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.8 points per game.

Oklahoma scores 84.8 points, 18.4 more per game than the 66.4 Green Bay gives up. Green Bay averages 63.6 points per game, 0.7 more than the 62.9 Oklahoma gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otega Oweh is scoring 15.2 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Sooners. Javian McCollum is averaging 14.9 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 46.7% for Oklahoma.

Reynolds is shooting 49.1% and averaging 18.5 points for the Phoenix. Rich Byhre is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

