No. 10 Marquette takes on No. 22 Creighton after Joplin’s 20-point game

Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) Milwaukee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -4; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Marquette faces the No. 22 Creighton Bluejays after David Joplin scored 20 points in Marquette’s 81-51 win against the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Golden Eagles have gone 7-0 in home games. Marquette is fifth in the Big East with 15.8 assists per game led by Tyler Kolek averaging 6.2.

The Bluejays are 0-1 against Big East opponents. Creighton is fourth in college basketball with 29.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Baylor Scheierman averaging 6.8.

Marquette makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Creighton has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Creighton has shot at a 49.8% clip from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points greater than the 41.3% shooting opponents of Marquette have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kolek is averaging 15.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Golden Eagles. Oso Ighodaro is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Marquette.

Scheierman is shooting 43.8% and averaging 18.3 points for the Bluejays. Steven Ashworth is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Creighton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 80.2 points, 39.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 3.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

