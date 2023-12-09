No. 10 Creighton plays Central Michigan after Scheierman’s 24-point game

Central Michigan Chippewas (3-5) at Creighton Bluejays (7-1) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -31.5; over/under…

Central Michigan Chippewas (3-5) at Creighton Bluejays (7-1)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -31.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Creighton takes on the Central Michigan Chippewas after Baylor Scheierman scored 24 points in Creighton’s 89-60 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Bluejays have gone 4-0 at home. Creighton is 6-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Chippewas are 1-3 on the road. Central Michigan is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.0 turnovers per game.

Creighton averages 12.3 made 3-pointers per game, 4.5 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Central Michigan allows. Central Michigan has shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 40.3% shooting opponents of Creighton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scheierman is scoring 19.3 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Bluejays. Trey Alexander is averaging 16.0 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 43.6% for Creighton.

Anthony Pritchard is shooting 48.4% and averaging 13.5 points for the Chippewas. Brian Taylor is averaging 11.4 points for Central Michigan.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

