No. 10 Baylor plays Mississippi Valley State, looks for 8th straight home win

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-11) at Baylor Bears (9-2)

Waco, Texas; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Baylor hosts Mississippi Valley State trying to extend its seven-game home winning streak.

The Bears are 6-0 in home games. Baylor is 3-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

The Delta Devils are 0-11 on the road. Mississippi Valley State is 0-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Baylor averages 86.7 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 82.2 Mississippi Valley State allows. Mississippi Valley State’s 35.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.7 percentage points lower than Baylor has given up to its opponents (43.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Kobe Walter is averaging 14.4 points for the Bears. Rayj Dennis is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Baylor.

Rayquan Brown is averaging 15.9 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Delta Devils. Donovan Sanders is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 86.6 points, 37.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 47.7 points, 28.4 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

