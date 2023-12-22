No. 10 Baylor plays Mississippi Valley State, aims for 8th straight home win

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-11) at Baylor Bears (9-2) Waco, Texas; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-11) at Baylor Bears (9-2)

Waco, Texas; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -38; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Baylor will try to keep its seven-game home win streak intact when the Bears play Mississippi Valley State.

The Bears have gone 6-0 at home. Baylor averages 86.7 points while outscoring opponents by 16.3 points per game.

The Delta Devils have gone 0-11 away from home. Mississippi Valley State has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Baylor is shooting 51.0% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 50.2% Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents. Mississippi Valley State averages 48.8 points per game, 21.6 fewer points than the 70.4 Baylor allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Kobe Walter is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Bears. Rayj Dennis is averaging 14.1 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Baylor.

Donovan Sanders is averaging 10.1 points and 1.9 steals for the Delta Devils. Rayquan Brown is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 86.6 points, 37.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 47.7 points, 28.4 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

