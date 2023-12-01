No. 1 Purdue visits Northwestern after Buie’s 23-point showing

Purdue Boilermakers (7-0) at Northwestern Wildcats (5-1) Evanston, Illinois; Friday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -7; over/under is…

Purdue Boilermakers (7-0) at Northwestern Wildcats (5-1)

Evanston, Illinois; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -7; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern faces the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers after Boo Buie scored 23 points in Northwestern’s 89-67 victory over the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Wildcats are 4-0 on their home court. Northwestern averages 70.7 points while outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game.

The Boilermakers play their first true road game after going 7-0 to begin the season. Purdue is 6-0 against opponents with a winning record.

Northwestern scores 70.7 points, 7.1 more per game than the 63.6 Purdue allows. Purdue averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Northwestern allows.

The Wildcats and Boilermakers meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buie is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Wildcats. Ty Berry is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Northwestern.

Lance Jones is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, while averaging 10.3 points and 1.7 steals. Zach Edey is averaging 21.9 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.9 blocks for Purdue.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.