No. 1 Purdue routs Eastern Kentucky 80-53 to improve to 12-1

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Reese Waters scored 15 of his 22 points in the second half, Jaedon LeDee added 20…

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Reese Waters scored 15 of his 22 points in the second half, Jaedon LeDee added 20 points and San Diego State used a big second half to beat No. 13 Gonzaga 84-74 on Friday night.

The Aztecs (11-2) won their fourth straight and dominated big stretches late in the first half and early in the second half to take the nonconference matchup between two of the better programs on the West Coast.

San Diego State handed Gonzaga (9-4) its first nonconference loss on its home floor since UCLA on Dec. 12, 2015. It was just Gonzaga’s third home loss overall since the start of the 2017 season and their first double-digit home loss since falling to Illinois 85-74 in December 2012.

Graham Ike led Gonzaga with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

NO. 4 ARIZONA 100, CALIFORNIA 81

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Caleb Love scored 22 points and Motiejus Krivas had 18 in Arizona’s victory over California in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.

Oumar Balllo added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats (10-2). Pelle Larsson had 12 points and seven assists.

Love scored 20 or more points for the fifth time this season and the 31st time in his career. He shot 7 for 10 from the field.

Jaylon Tyson had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Bears (4-8).

NO. 1 PURDUE 80, EASTERN KENTUCKY 53

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Fletcher Loyer scored 14 points and Zach Edey had 13 points in Purdue’s blowout victory over Eastern Kentucky.

Mason Gillis and Trey Kaufman-Renn each added 10 points for the Boilermakers (12-1). Gillis also had nine rebounds. Braden Smith finished with eight assists.

Devontae Blanton led the Colonels (4-9) with 14 points. Leland Walker had 12.

Edey had just three points in the first half but extended his streak of scoring in double figures to 64 games. He was 5 of 7 from the field.

Purdue led by 35 points at 77-42 before going deep into its bench.

NO. 8 KENTUCKY 96, ILLINOIS STATE 70

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Antonio Reeves scored 27 points in Kentucky’s victory over Illinois State, the school where he began his career.

Playing its first game since beating rival Louisville on Dec. 21, Kentucky (10-2) made 11 3-pointers — four by Reeves. Rob Dillingham added 16 points and D.J. Wagner had 14.

Myles Foster led Illinois State (8-5) with 20 points.

NO. 9 NORTH CAROLINA 105, CHARKESTON SOUTHERN 60

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — RJ Davis had 20 points and 10 assists to lead North Carolina past Charleston Southern.

Jalen Washington scored a career-high 17 points for the Tar Heels (9-3). Elliott Cadeau added 13 and Armando Bacot and Seth Trimble each had 12.

A’lahn Summer scored 21 points for the Buccaneers (4-9).

NO. 11 ILLINOIS 104, FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 71

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Ty Rodgers had 10 points and 15 rebounds to lead Illinois past Fairleigh Dickinson in the Illini’s first game without standout Terrence Shannon Jr.

Shannon, the No. 8 scorer in the nation who is averaging 21.7 points, was suspended by Illinois this week after he was charged with rape for an alleged incident that happened when the Illinois football team played at Lawrence, Kansas, in September.

Dain Dainja scored 19 points, Coleman Hawkins and Justin Harmon each had 18 for the Illini (10-2). Ansley Almonor led the Knights (6-8) with 20 points.

NO. 15 COLORADO STATE 106, ADAMS STATE 61

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Isaiah Stevens, honored in a pregame ceremony after becoming Colorado State’s career scoring leader in his previous outing, scored 13 points to help the Rams overwhelm Adams State.

Patrick Cartier also had 13 points, Jalen Lake had 12 and Nique Clifford and Joe Palmer added 11 points apiece in an offensive showcase that produced a season high in points for Colorado State (12-1).

John Harge had 12 points for Adams State. The game was counted as an exhibition for the Division II school.

NO. 18 CLEMSON 93, RADFORD 58

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Joe Girard III scored 24 points, hitting four 3-pointers, and Clemson pulled away early to close nonconference play with a victory over Radford.

Girard, the Syracuse transfer, had 17 points in the opening period and 12 of those during a 28-9 game-changing run as the Tigers (11-1) took control for good.

Kenyon Giles led Radford (10-5) with 17 points.

NO. 21 TEXAS 72, UNC GREENSBORO 37

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tyrese Hunter had a season-high 23 points and added seven assists to help Texas rout UNC Greensboro.

Kadin Shedrick scored 11 points for Texas (10-2), which shot 47.2% and made 10 of 23 3-pointers. Dillon Mitchell had four blocks, matching a career best for the 6-foot-8 sophomore.

Keyshaun Langley led the Spartans (9-4) with 15 points.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.