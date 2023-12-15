NJIT visits Niagara after Bullock’s 20-point game

NJIT Highlanders (2-7) at Niagara Purple Eagles (2-6, 0-2 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Niagara…

NJIT Highlanders (2-7) at Niagara Purple Eagles (2-6, 0-2 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara hosts the NJIT Highlanders after Quandre Bullock scored 20 points in Niagara’s 113-64 victory against the Buffalo State Bengals.

The Purple Eagles have gone 1-4 in home games. Niagara is ninth in the MAAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 75.1 points while holding opponents to 49.6% shooting.

The Highlanders are 1-5 in road games. NJIT is 1-3 against opponents over .500.

Niagara’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game NJIT allows. NJIT averages 65.3 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 75.1 Niagara allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahmad Henderson II is scoring 14.9 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Purple Eagles. Yaw Obeng-Mensah is averaging 10.8 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 44.3% for Niagara.

Elijah Buchanan is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Highlanders. Adam Hess is averaging 11.6 points and 5.2 rebounds for NJIT.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.