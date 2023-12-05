NJIT plays Fordham on 4-game road skid

NJIT Highlanders (1-6) at Fordham Rams (4-4) New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: NJIT travels to Fordham looking…

NJIT Highlanders (1-6) at Fordham Rams (4-4)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT travels to Fordham looking to stop its four-game road skid.

The Rams are 3-2 on their home court. Fordham scores 73.6 points and has outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Highlanders are 0-4 in road games. NJIT is ninth in the America East with 10.7 assists per game led by Sebastian Robinson averaging 3.1.

Fordham averages 73.6 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 79.4 NJIT gives up. NJIT averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 4.6 per game Fordham gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Japhet Medor averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Joshua Rivera is shooting 48.1% and averaging 11.1 points for Fordham.

Elijah Buchanan is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Highlanders. Robinson is averaging 10.9 points for NJIT.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

