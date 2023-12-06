NJIT faces Fordham on 3-game slide

NJIT Highlanders (1-6) at Fordham Rams (4-4) New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -16.5; over/under is…

NJIT Highlanders (1-6) at Fordham Rams (4-4)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -16.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT comes into the matchup with Fordham after losing three straight games.

The Rams are 3-2 on their home court. Fordham ranks second in the A-10 with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Abdou Tsimbila averaging 2.9.

The Highlanders are 0-4 on the road. NJIT ranks ninth in the America East with 10.7 assists per game led by Sebastian Robinson averaging 3.1.

Fordham is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 44.1% NJIT allows to opponents. NJIT averages 64.1 points per game, 4.2 fewer than the 68.3 Fordham allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Japhet Medor is shooting 32.4% and averaging 11.8 points for the Rams. Kyle Rose is averaging 6.3 points for Fordham.

Elijah Buchanan is averaging 11.8 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Highlanders. Robinson is averaging 10.9 points and 3.1 assists for NJIT.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

