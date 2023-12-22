Nicholls State visits Towson on 4-game road skid

Nicholls State Colonels (4-7) at Towson Tigers (5-6) Towson, Maryland; Friday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -7.5; over/under…

Nicholls State Colonels (4-7) at Towson Tigers (5-6)

Towson, Maryland; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -7.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State visits Towson looking to break its four-game road losing streak.

The Tigers have gone 3-0 at home. Towson is third in the CAA in team defense, allowing 68.3 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

The Colonels are 2-5 on the road. Nicholls State is 2-7 against opponents over .500.

Towson is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 42.1% Nicholls State allows to opponents. Nicholls State scores 5.3 more points per game (73.6) than Towson gives up (68.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Williamson is averaging 8.9 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. Christian May is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Towson.

Jalen White averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc. Jamal West is averaging 15.7 points, nine rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the past 10 games for Nicholls State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 42.5 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Colonels: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

