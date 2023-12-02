Nicholls State visits Crawford and Louisiana Tech

Nicholls State Colonels (3-5) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (5-2) Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -13.5;…

Nicholls State Colonels (3-5) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (5-2)

Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -13.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech hosts the Nicholls State Colonels after Isaiah Crawford scored 24 points in Louisiana Tech’s 74-65 loss to the New Mexico Lobos.

The Bulldogs are 4-0 in home games. Louisiana Tech is fourth in the CUSA scoring 79.1 points while shooting 46.0% from the field.

The Colonels are 2-3 in road games. Nicholls State has a 1-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Louisiana Tech’s average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Nicholls State allows. Nicholls State scores 12.5 more points per game (75.5) than Louisiana Tech allows to opponents (63.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Crawford is shooting 53.5% and averaging 15.6 points for the Bulldogs. Tahlik Chavez is averaging 8.3 points for Louisiana Tech.

Jamal West is shooting 55.7% and averaging 17.9 points for the Colonels. Jalen White is averaging 11.1 points for Nicholls State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.