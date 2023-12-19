Nicholls State takes on Maryland following Ireland’s 25-point performance

Nicholls State Colonels (4-6) at Maryland Terrapins (6-4, 1-1 Big Ten) College Park, Maryland; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Nicholls State Colonels (4-6) at Maryland Terrapins (6-4, 1-1 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -18.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State visits the Maryland Terrapins after Byron Ireland scored 25 points in Nicholls State’s 84-70 win against the Elizabeth City State Vikings.

The Terrapins have gone 6-0 in home games. Maryland is third in the Big Ten in team defense, allowing 64.4 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

The Colonels have gone 2-4 away from home. Nicholls State is seventh in the Southland scoring 74.3 points per game and is shooting 41.9%.

Maryland is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 42.7% Nicholls State allows to opponents. Nicholls State has shot at a 41.9% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Maryland have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmir Young is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Terrapins. Julian Reese is averaging 15.8 points and 9.9 rebounds while shooting 55.1% for Maryland.

Jamal West is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Colonels. Jalen White is averaging 11.6 points and 2.5 rebounds for Nicholls State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.