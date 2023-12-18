Nicholls State plays Maryland following Ireland’s 25-point game

Nicholls State Colonels (4-6) at Maryland Terrapins (6-4, 1-1 Big Ten) College Park, Maryland; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Nicholls State Colonels (4-6) at Maryland Terrapins (6-4, 1-1 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State takes on the Maryland Terrapins after Byron Ireland scored 25 points in Nicholls State’s 84-70 victory over the Elizabeth City State Vikings.

The Terrapins have gone 6-0 in home games. Maryland scores 73.4 points while outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game.

The Colonels have gone 2-4 away from home. Nicholls State ranks sixth in the Southland giving up 78.1 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

Maryland’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Nicholls State allows. Nicholls State averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.3 more made shots on average than the 4.6 per game Maryland allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmir Young is scoring 17.2 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Terrapins. Julian Reese is averaging 15.8 points and 9.9 rebounds while shooting 55.1% for Maryland.

Jamal West is shooting 52.4% and averaging 16.7 points for the Colonels. Jalen White is averaging 11.6 points for Nicholls State.

