Nicholls State faces Towson on 4-game road slide

Nicholls State Colonels (4-7) at Towson Tigers (5-6)

Towson, Maryland; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State will aim to break its four-game road slide when the Colonels take on Towson.

The Tigers are 3-0 in home games. Towson averages 12.5 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Colonels are 2-5 in road games. Nicholls State ranks third in the Southland shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.

Towson is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 42.1% Nicholls State allows to opponents. Nicholls State averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Towson allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Tejada is shooting 38.9% and averaging 11.7 points for the Tigers. Christian May is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Towson.

Jamal West is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Colonels. Jalen White is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 42.5 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Colonels: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

