Nicholas, Sam Houston Bearkats to host Anderson, Lamar Cardinals

Lamar Cardinals (4-4) at Sam Houston Bearkats (4-4)

Huntsville, Texas; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearkats -11.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston takes on Lamar in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents.

The Bearkats have gone 1-1 at home. Sam Houston is seventh in the CUSA with 29.8 points per game in the paint led by Kian Scroggins averaging 5.0.

The Cardinals have gone 0-4 away from home. Lamar leads the Southland scoring 83.6 points per game while shooting 44.4%.

Sam Houston is shooting 40.1% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 41.5% Lamar allows to opponents. Lamar averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Sam Houston allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davon Barnes averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearkats, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Lamar Wilkerson is shooting 40.2% and averaging 13.4 points for Sam Houston.

Terry Anderson is averaging 12.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Cardinals. BB Knight is averaging 12.1 points for Lamar.

