Niblack scores 29 in Jacksonville’s 75-65 win against UL Monroe

The Associated Press

December 18, 2023, 2:37 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Marcus Niblack scored 29 points as Jacksonville beat UL Monroe 75-65 on Monday.

Niblack made 15 of 21 free throws and added six rebounds, seven assists, and seven steals for the Dolphins (8-4). Robert McCray and Jarius Cook each finished with 11 points.

Nika Metskhvarishvili led the way for the Warhawks (4-6) with 17 points and 11 rebounds. UL Monroe also got 12 points from Savion Gallion. Tyreese Watson also had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

