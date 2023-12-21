Niblack and Jacksonville host No. 1 Purdue

Jacksonville Dolphins (8-4) at Purdue Boilermakers (10-1, 1-1 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Jacksonville Dolphins (8-4) at Purdue Boilermakers (10-1, 1-1 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -30; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville plays the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers after Marcus Niblack scored 29 points in Jacksonville’s 75-65 victory over the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Boilermakers are 5-0 on their home court. Purdue is 9-1 against opponents over .500.

The Dolphins are 2-4 on the road. Jacksonville has a 2-3 record against teams over .500.

Purdue makes 49.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.0 percentage points higher than Jacksonville has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Jacksonville scores 6.3 more points per game (76.8) than Purdue gives up to opponents (70.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Fletcher Loyer averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Zach Edey is shooting 61.0% and averaging 25.4 points over the last 10 games for Purdue.

Robert McCray is averaging 16.9 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Dolphins. Niblack is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 85.0 points, 39.8 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Dolphins: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 39.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.