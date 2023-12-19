Niagara visits Binghamton after Chenery’s 31-point showing

Niagara Purple Eagles (3-6, 0-2 MAAC) at Binghamton Bearcats (6-4) Binghamton, New York; Tuesday, 6:07 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Niagara Purple Eagles (3-6, 0-2 MAAC) at Binghamton Bearcats (6-4)

Binghamton, New York; Tuesday, 6:07 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -6.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton takes on the Niagara Purple Eagles after Tymu Chenery scored 31 points in Binghamton’s 91-79 win against the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Bearcats are 4-0 on their home court. Binghamton is sixth in the America East scoring 73.9 points while shooting 45.8% from the field.

The Purple Eagles have gone 1-2 away from home. Niagara gives up 75.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.8 points per game.

Binghamton’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Niagara gives up. Niagara has shot at a 48.0% rate from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points above the 40.9% shooting opponents of Binghamton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chenery is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Bearcats. Symir Torrence is averaging 9.8 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 47.8% for Binghamton.

Ahmad Henderson II averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Eagles, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Yaw Obeng-Mensah is averaging 11.1 points for Niagara.

