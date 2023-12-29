NEW YEAR'S DAY: What's open, closed New Year's Day? | Laws going into effect | Start the year a millionaire | New year, new home
Niagara defeats Buffalo 69-63

The Associated Press

December 29, 2023, 9:42 PM

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Yaw Obeng-Mensah scored 20 points as Niagara beat Buffalo 69-63 on Friday night.

Obeng-Mensah also contributed nine rebounds for the Purple Eagles (4-8). Luke Bumbalough added 13 points while shooting 3 for 6 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds and six assists. Braxton Bayless shot 3 of 9 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 10 points, while adding three steals.

Sy Chatman led the way for the Bulls (1-11) with 29 points, 13 rebounds and three steals. Isaiah Adams added 13 points, nine rebounds and four assists for Buffalo. Ryan Sabol also had eight points and six assists. The loss was the Bulls’ ninth in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

