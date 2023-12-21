New Orleans visits Ohio State, looks to stop road slide

New Orleans Privateers (5-6) at Ohio State Buckeyes (9-2, 1-1 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

New Orleans Privateers (5-6) at Ohio State Buckeyes (9-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -23.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hits the road against Ohio State looking to break its three-game road losing streak.

The Buckeyes are 6-1 on their home court. Ohio State ranks sixth in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 38.3 rebounds. Felix Okpara leads the Buckeyes with 6.5 boards.

The Privateers are 1-5 in road games. New Orleans ranks sixth in the Southland with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jamond Vincent averaging 1.7.

Ohio State scores 79.5 points per game, 3.3 more points than the 76.2 New Orleans allows. New Orleans has shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of Ohio State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamison Battle is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, while averaging 13.8 points. Bruce Thornton is shooting 45.8% and averaging 18.1 points over the past 10 games for Ohio State.

Jordan Johnson is averaging 23.1 points and 4.4 assists for the Privateers. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 8-2, averaging 79.6 points, 37.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Privateers: 4-6, averaging 78.0 points, 37.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.