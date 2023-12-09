New Orleans visits Cardenas Torre and San Jose State

New Orleans Privateers (4-4) at San Jose State Spartans (5-5) San Jose, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

New Orleans Privateers (4-4) at San Jose State Spartans (5-5)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -10.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State takes on the New Orleans Privateers after Alvaro Cardenas Torre scored 22 points in San Jose State’s 83-78 overtime loss to the North Dakota State Bison.

The Spartans are 3-0 in home games. San Jose State is sixth in the MWC with 7.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Trey Anderson averaging 1.6.

The Privateers are 1-3 on the road. New Orleans ranks fifth in the Southland allowing 76.9 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

San Jose State is shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 44.7% New Orleans allows to opponents. New Orleans has shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points below the 42.5% shooting opponents of San Jose State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tibet Gorener is shooting 41.6% and averaging 13.7 points for the Spartans. Anderson is averaging 12.8 points for San Jose State.

Jordan Johnson is scoring 23.3 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Privateers. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse is averaging 12.9 points for New Orleans.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

