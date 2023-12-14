New Orleans defeats Birmingham-Southern 91-51

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jordan Johnson had 16 points in New Orleans’ 91-51 victory against Birmingham-Southern on Thursday night. Johnson…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jordan Johnson had 16 points in New Orleans’ 91-51 victory against Birmingham-Southern on Thursday night.

Johnson added five assists for the Privateers (5-6). Jamond Vincent added 14 points while finishing 6 of 9 from the floor, and he also had 12 rebounds. Dorian Booker had 12 points and shot 6 of 8 from the field.

Brody Davis finished with 11 points and eight rebounds for the Panthers. Kaleb Green added eight points for Birmingham-Southern. Brandan Garrido also put up eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.