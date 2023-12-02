New Mexico takes home win streak into matchup with New Mexico State

New Mexico State Aggies (4-5) at New Mexico Lobos (6-1) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

New Mexico State Aggies (4-5) at New Mexico Lobos (6-1)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -17.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico hosts New Mexico State looking to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Lobos have gone 3-0 at home. New Mexico is fourth in the MWC with 15.9 assists per game led by Donovan Dent averaging 6.4.

The Aggies are 0-3 on the road. New Mexico State ranks sixth in the CUSA giving up 71.2 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

New Mexico’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game New Mexico State allows. New Mexico State averages 72.9 points per game, 3.9 more than the 69.0 New Mexico gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jemarl Baker Jr. averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, scoring 6.9 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc. Dent is shooting 52.9% and averaging 17.0 points for New Mexico.

Robert Carpenter is averaging 11.9 points for the Aggies. Christian Cook is averaging 11.3 points for New Mexico State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.