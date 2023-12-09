New Mexico takes down Santa Clara 93-76

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — (AP) — Donovan Dent’s 22 points helped New Mexico defeat Santa Clara 93-76 on Saturday night.…

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — (AP) — Donovan Dent’s 22 points helped New Mexico defeat Santa Clara 93-76 on Saturday night.

Dent added six rebounds and three steals for the Lobos (9-1). Jemarl Baker Jr. scored 17 points while going 6 of 8 (4 for 6 from 3-point range). Isaac Mushila, JT Toppin and Tru Washington all scored 11 as the Lobos prolonged their winning streak to eight games.

Camaron Tongue finished with 16 points for the Broncos (7-3). Adama Bal added 13 points, five assists and three steals for Santa Clara. Brenton Knapper also put up eight points.

