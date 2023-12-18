New Mexico State visits SFA following Jackson-Posey’s 22-point game

New Mexico State Aggies (5-7) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-5, 1-1 WAC) Huntsville, Texas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

New Mexico State Aggies (5-7) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-5, 1-1 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State visits the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks after Jaylin Jackson-Posey scored 22 points in New Mexico State’s 73-72 loss to the New Mexico Lobos.

The ‘Jacks have gone 1-2 in home games. SFA is fifth in the WAC with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Nana Antwi-Boasiako averaging 1.6.

The Aggies are 0-4 in road games. New Mexico State has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

SFA’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game New Mexico State allows. New Mexico State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than SFA allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Latrell Jossell averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the ‘Jacks, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Sadaidriene Hall is shooting 48.8% and averaging 10.6 points for SFA.

Christian Cook averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Robert Carpenter is shooting 52.1% and averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

