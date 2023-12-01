New Mexico State faces New Mexico, aims to end road slide

New Mexico State Aggies (4-5) at New Mexico Lobos (6-1) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New…

New Mexico State Aggies (4-5) at New Mexico Lobos (6-1)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State hits the road against New Mexico looking to stop its three-game road losing streak.

The Lobos are 3-0 on their home court. New Mexico ranks eighth in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 69.0 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

The Aggies are 0-3 on the road. New Mexico State scores 72.9 points while outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game.

New Mexico’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game New Mexico State gives up. New Mexico State has shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 39.9% shooting opponents of New Mexico have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Mashburn Jr. is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Lobos. Jemarl Baker Jr. is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for New Mexico.

Robert Carpenter is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Aggies. Christian Cook is averaging 11.3 points and 2.7 rebounds for New Mexico State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

