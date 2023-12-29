New Mexico State Aggies take on the Cal Baptist Lancers on 3-game skid

Cal Baptist Lancers (8-4, 1-1 WAC) at New Mexico State Aggies (5-9) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

Cal Baptist Lancers (8-4, 1-1 WAC) at New Mexico State Aggies (5-9)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State heads into the matchup with Cal Baptist after losing three games in a row.

The Aggies have gone 5-1 at home. New Mexico State is sixth in the CUSA scoring 71.2 points while shooting 43.6% from the field.

The Lancers have gone 2-1 away from home. Cal Baptist is ninth in the WAC scoring 31.5 points per game in the paint led by Hunter Goodrick averaging 8.0.

New Mexico State’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Cal Baptist gives up. Cal Baptist has shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points greater than the 41.3% shooting opponents of New Mexico State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Cook is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 10.9 points. Robert Carpenter is shooting 50.8% and averaging 9.8 points over the past 10 games for New Mexico State.

Dominique Daniels Jr. is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 18.5 points. Blondeau Tchoukuiengo is shooting 59.0% and averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 3-7, averaging 71.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 69.4 points, 39.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

