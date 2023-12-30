New Mexico State Aggies take on the Cal Baptist Lancers on 3-game losing streak

Cal Baptist Lancers (8-4, 1-1 WAC) at New Mexico State Aggies (5-9) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

Cal Baptist Lancers (8-4, 1-1 WAC) at New Mexico State Aggies (5-9)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -1; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State heads into the matchup with Cal Baptist after losing three straight games.

The Aggies are 5-1 on their home court. New Mexico State is ninth in the CUSA with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Femi Odukale averaging 2.1.

The Lancers are 2-1 in road games. Cal Baptist has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

New Mexico State averages 71.2 points, 5.7 more per game than the 65.5 Cal Baptist gives up. Cal Baptist averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game New Mexico State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Cook is scoring 10.9 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Aggies.

Dominique Daniels Jr. is averaging 18.5 points for the Lancers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 3-7, averaging 71.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 69.4 points, 39.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

