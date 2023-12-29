New Mexico knocks off Division II Eastern New Mexico 87-54

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jaelen House’s 22 points helped New Mexico defeat Division II Eastern New Mexico 87-54 on Friday…

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jaelen House’s 22 points helped New Mexico defeat Division II Eastern New Mexico 87-54 on Friday night.

House also had five assists for the Lobos (12-1). Jamal Mashburn Jr. was 6-of-18 shooting, including 2 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the foul line to add 17 points. Braden Appelhans had 14 points and was 5-of-8 shooting (4 for 6 from 3-point range). It was the 11th win in a row for the Lobos.

The Greyhounds were led by Jahcoree Ealy, who recorded 11 points. Conrad Luczynski added 10 points for Eastern New Mexico. In addition, Tre’Von Love had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.