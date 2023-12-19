New Mexico hosts Keeler and UC Irvine

UC Irvine Anteaters (7-4) at New Mexico Lobos (10-1) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine…

UC Irvine Anteaters (7-4) at New Mexico Lobos (10-1)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine visits the New Mexico Lobos after Dean Keeler scored 22 points in UC Irvine’s 121-78 victory over the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Lobos have gone 5-0 in home games. New Mexico is seventh in college basketball with 44.0 points in the paint led by Donovan Dent averaging 12.0.

The Anteaters are 1-4 on the road. UC Irvine scores 80.5 points and has outscored opponents by 13.0 points per game.

New Mexico’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game UC Irvine gives up. UC Irvine averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than New Mexico gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelly Junior Joseph is averaging 8.5 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Lobos. Jemarl Baker Jr. is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

Justin Hohn is averaging 13.6 points for the Anteaters. Derin Saran is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 9-1, averaging 84.2 points, 39.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 82.2 points, 38.3 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

