New Mexico hosts Keeler and UC Irvine

UC Irvine Anteaters (7-4) at New Mexico Lobos (10-1)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -8.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine faces the New Mexico Lobos after Dean Keeler scored 22 points in UC Irvine’s 121-78 victory against the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Lobos have gone 5-0 in home games. New Mexico leads the MWC in rebounding, averaging 40.4 boards. Nelly Junior Joseph leads the Lobos with 7.4 rebounds.

The Anteaters are 1-4 in road games. UC Irvine ranks fourth in the Big West with 37.6 rebounds per game led by Devin Tillis averaging 6.0.

New Mexico’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game UC Irvine allows. UC Irvine averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than New Mexico allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Dent is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Lobos. Jemarl Baker Jr. is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

Justin Hohn is averaging 13.6 points for the Anteaters. Derin Saran is averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games for UC Irvine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 9-1, averaging 84.2 points, 39.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 82.2 points, 38.3 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.