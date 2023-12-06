New Hampshire visits Dartmouth following Robinson’s 24-point showing

New Hampshire Wildcats (6-3) at Dartmouth Big Green (1-5) Hanover, New Hampshire; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats…

New Hampshire Wildcats (6-3) at Dartmouth Big Green (1-5)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -1.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire visits the Dartmouth Big Green after Ahmad Robinson scored 24 points in New Hampshire’s 80-71 victory over the Columbia Lions.

The Big Green are 1-1 on their home court. Dartmouth ranks seventh in the Ivy League in rebounding averaging 32.5 rebounds. Jaren Johnson paces the Big Green with 6.2 boards.

The Wildcats have gone 2-3 away from home. New Hampshire is fifth in the America East allowing 72.7 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

Dartmouth scores 61.2 points per game, 11.5 fewer points than the 72.7 New Hampshire allows. New Hampshire’s 42.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than Dartmouth has allowed to its opponents (46.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dusan Neskovic averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, scoring 17.5 points while shooting 25.0% from beyond the arc. Brandon Mitchell-Day is shooting 51.2% and averaging 12.0 points for Dartmouth.

Clarence O. Daniels II is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Wildcats. Robinson is averaging 17.2 points for New Hampshire.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

