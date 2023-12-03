New Hampshire takes on Columbia after Daniels’ 24-point performance

Columbia Lions (6-2) at New Hampshire Wildcats (5-3) Durham, New Hampshire; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -3;…

Columbia Lions (6-2) at New Hampshire Wildcats (5-3)

Durham, New Hampshire; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -3; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire faces the Columbia Lions after Clarence O. Daniels II scored 24 points in New Hampshire’s 90-84 win over the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Wildcats are 3-0 in home games. New Hampshire averages 80.9 points and has outscored opponents by 8.0 points per game.

The Lions have gone 1-1 away from home. Columbia averages 78.0 points while outscoring opponents by 14.9 points per game.

New Hampshire makes 43.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Columbia has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). Columbia has shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of New Hampshire have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniels is scoring 21.0 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Wildcats. Ahmad Robinson is averaging 16.4 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 43.5% for New Hampshire.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Lions. Avery Brown is averaging 11.3 points and 3.6 rebounds for Columbia.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.