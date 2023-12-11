New Hampshire plays Stonehill, aims for 5th straight home win

Stonehill Skyhawks (1-10) at New Hampshire Wildcats (6-4) Durham, New Hampshire; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -13.5;…

Stonehill Skyhawks (1-10) at New Hampshire Wildcats (6-4)

Durham, New Hampshire; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -13.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Wildcats face Stonehill.

The Wildcats are 4-0 on their home court. New Hampshire is sixth in the America East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 73.0 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

The Skyhawks are 0-8 on the road. Stonehill is 0-7 against opponents with a winning record.

New Hampshire’s average of 9.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 11.7 per game Stonehill allows. Stonehill’s 38.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than New Hampshire has given up to its opponents (41.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Clarence O. Daniels II is shooting 47.9% and averaging 19.1 points for the Wildcats. Jaxson Baker is averaging 10.6 points for New Hampshire.

Tony Felder is averaging 12.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Skyhawks. Max Zegarowski is averaging 12.9 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the past 10 games for Stonehill.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

