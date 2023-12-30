New Hampshire faces Iowa State following Daniels’ 27-point game

New Hampshire Wildcats (8-4) at Iowa State Cyclones (10-2) Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire takes…

New Hampshire Wildcats (8-4) at Iowa State Cyclones (10-2)

Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire takes on the Iowa State Cyclones after Clarence O. Daniels II scored 27 points in New Hampshire’s 81-71 win against the Rhode Island Rams.

The Cyclones have gone 8-0 in home games. Iowa State ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Robert Jones averaging 2.3.

The Wildcats are 3-4 on the road. New Hampshire averages 78.9 points and has outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game.

Iowa State scores 86.3 points, 14.4 more per game than the 71.9 New Hampshire gives up. New Hampshire has shot at a 41.8% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points above the 37.5% shooting opponents of Iowa State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Milan Momcilovic is shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, while averaging 13.5 points. Tamin Lipsey is shooting 48.2% and averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

Ahmad Robinson is averaging 16.2 points, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats. Daniels is averaging 20.5 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 8-2, averaging 84.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 11.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 76.0 points, 38.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

