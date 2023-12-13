Nevada Wolf Pack to host the Weber State Wildcats on Wednesday

Weber State Wildcats (5-3) at Nevada Wolf Pack (7-1) Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack…

Weber State Wildcats (5-3) at Nevada Wolf Pack (7-1)

Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -10; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division opponents Nevada and Weber State square off.

The Wolf Pack have gone 6-0 in home games. Nevada is 6-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Wildcats are 1-1 in road games. Weber State scores 73.4 points while outscoring opponents by 14.9 points per game.

Nevada makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Weber State has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Weber State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Nevada gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarod Lucas is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Hunter McIntosh is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers for Nevada.

Steven Verplancken Jr. averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Dillon Jones is averaging 19.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for Weber State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

