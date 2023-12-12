Nevada Wolf Pack take on the Weber State Wildcats for cross-conference matchup

Weber State Wildcats (5-3) at Nevada Wolf Pack (7-1) Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nevada and Weber…

Weber State Wildcats (5-3) at Nevada Wolf Pack (7-1)

Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada and Weber State square off in non-conference action.

The Wolf Pack are 6-0 in home games. Nevada ranks eighth in the MWC with 33.3 points per game in the paint led by Kenan Blackshear averaging 8.0.

The Wildcats have gone 1-1 away from home. Weber State has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

Nevada’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.3 per game Weber State allows. Weber State averages 7.6 more points per game (73.4) than Nevada allows (65.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarod Lucas is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Blackshear is averaging 16.4 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 56.0% for Nevada.

Dillon Jones is averaging 19.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Wildcats. Steven Verplancken Jr. is averaging 12.6 points for Weber State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

