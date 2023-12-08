Nevada Wolf Pack play the Drake Bulldogs

Drake Bulldogs (8-1, 2-0 MVC) vs. Nevada Wolf Pack (7-0)
Henderson, Nevada; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Nevada Wolf Pack square off against the Drake Bulldogs in Henderson, Nevada.
The Wolf Pack have a 7-0 record in non-conference play. Nevada averages 83.7 points while outscoring opponents by 18.8 points per game.
The Bulldogs have a 6-1 record in non-conference games. Drake ranks fifth in the MVC allowing 69.7 points while holding opponents to 45.6% shooting.
Nevada is shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 45.6% Drake allows to opponents. Drake has shot at a 47.9% clip from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points above the 38.7% shooting opponents of Nevada have averaged.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kenan Blackshear is scoring 17.6 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Wolf Pack. Jarod Lucas is averaging 17.4 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 36.6% for Nevada.
Tucker DeVries is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Kevin Overton is averaging 14.4 points for Drake.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.