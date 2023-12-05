Nevada takes on UC Davis after Lucas’ 20-point outing

UC Davis Aggies (3-3) at Nevada Wolf Pack (6-0) Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nevada faces the…

UC Davis Aggies (3-3) at Nevada Wolf Pack (6-0)

Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada faces the UC Davis Aggies after Jarod Lucas scored 20 points in Nevada’s 73-59 victory against the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Wolf Pack are 5-0 on their home court. Nevada averages 84.3 points and has outscored opponents by 20.0 points per game.

The Aggies are 0-2 in road games. UC Davis averages 70.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

Nevada makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than UC Davis has allowed to its opponents (46.0%). UC Davis averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Nevada gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, scoring 18.2 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Kenan Blackshear is shooting 54.4% and averaging 16.3 points for Nevada.

Elijah Pepper is averaging 20.5 points and 2.3 steals for the Aggies. Ty Johnson is averaging 13.5 points for UC Davis.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

