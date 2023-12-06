Nevada plays UC Davis following Lucas’ 20-point showing

UC Davis Aggies (3-3) at Nevada Wolf Pack (6-0) Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack…

UC Davis Aggies (3-3) at Nevada Wolf Pack (6-0)

Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -14; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada hosts the UC Davis Aggies after Jarod Lucas scored 20 points in Nevada’s 73-59 victory over the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Wolf Pack have gone 5-0 in home games. Nevada ranks fourth in the MWC with 16.7 assists per game led by Kenan Blackshear averaging 5.2.

The Aggies have gone 0-2 away from home. UC Davis scores 70.0 points while outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game.

Nevada scores 84.3 points, 17.6 more per game than the 66.7 UC Davis allows. UC Davis has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points higher than the 37.8% shooting opponents of Nevada have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas is shooting 41.1% and averaging 18.2 points for the Wolf Pack. Hunter McIntosh is averaging 5.5 points for Nevada.

Elijah Pepper is shooting 39.4% and averaging 20.5 points for the Aggies. Ty Johnson is averaging 13.5 points for UC Davis.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.