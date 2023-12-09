Nevada plays Drake

Drake Bulldogs (8-1, 2-0 MVC) vs. Nevada Wolf Pack (7-0) Henderson, Nevada; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf…

Drake Bulldogs (8-1, 2-0 MVC) vs. Nevada Wolf Pack (7-0)

Henderson, Nevada; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -3; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: The Drake Bulldogs and the Nevada Wolf Pack square off in Henderson, Nevada.

The Wolf Pack are 7-0 in non-conference play. Nevada is second in the MWC in team defense, allowing 64.9 points while holding opponents to 38.7% shooting.

The Bulldogs have a 6-1 record in non-conference play. Drake ranks eighth in the MVC scoring 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Darnell Brodie averaging 10.3.

Nevada is shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 45.6% Drake allows to opponents. Drake averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Nevada gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenan Blackshear is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Jarod Lucas is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for Nevada.

Kevin Overton is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 14.4 points. Tucker DeVries is averaging 19 points, seven rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.9 steals for Drake.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

