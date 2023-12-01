Nevada hosts Loyola Marymount following Harris’ 31-point showing

Loyola Marymount Lions (5-3) at Nevada Wolf Pack (5-0) Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount visits…

Loyola Marymount Lions (5-3) at Nevada Wolf Pack (5-0)

Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount visits the Nevada Wolf Pack after Dominick Harris scored 31 points in Loyola Marymount’s 90-63 win over the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.

The Wolf Pack are 4-0 on their home court. Nevada is 4-0 against opponents with a winning record.

The Lions play their first true road game after going 5-3 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Loyola Marymount is 2-2 against opponents over .500.

Nevada scores 86.6 points, 18.2 more per game than the 68.4 Loyola Marymount gives up. Loyola Marymount averages 14.6 more points per game (80.0) than Nevada allows (65.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarod Lucas averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Kenan Blackshear is shooting 59.3% and averaging 18.6 points for Nevada.

Harris is averaging 14 points for the Lions. Justin Wright is averaging 12.6 points for Loyola Marymount.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.