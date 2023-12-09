Nebraska hosts Walker and Michigan State

Michigan State Spartans (4-4, 0-1 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-2, 0-1 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Michigan State Spartans (4-4, 0-1 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State visits the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Tyson Walker scored 22 points in Michigan State’s 70-57 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Cornhuskers have gone 6-1 in home games. Nebraska is third in the Big Ten with 26.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Rienk Mast averaging 6.3.

The Spartans play their first true road game after going 4-4 to start the season. Michigan State has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Nebraska makes 44.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than Michigan State has allowed to its opponents (37.1%). Michigan State averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Nebraska gives up.

The Cornhuskers and Spartans face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keisei Tominaga averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cornhuskers, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc. Brice Williams is shooting 45.6% and averaging 14.0 points for Nebraska.

Walker averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 20.7 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. A.J Hoggard is averaging 10.1 points and 4.5 assists for Michigan State.

