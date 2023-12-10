Nebraska hosts Walker and Michigan State

Michigan State Spartans (4-4, 0-1 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-2, 0-1 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Michigan State Spartans (4-4, 0-1 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -3.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State visits the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Tyson Walker scored 22 points in Michigan State’s 70-57 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Cornhuskers have gone 6-1 in home games. Nebraska ranks third in the Big Ten with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Rienk Mast averaging 2.9.

The Spartans play their first true road game after going 4-4 to start the season. Michigan State is ninth in the Big Ten with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Carson Cooper averaging 2.4.

Nebraska scores 77.3 points, 14.0 more per game than the 63.3 Michigan State gives up. Michigan State averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Nebraska gives up.

The Cornhuskers and Spartans meet Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Williams is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Keisei Tominaga is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Nebraska.

Walker is scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Spartans. A.J Hoggard is averaging 10.1 points and 3.3 rebounds for Michigan State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

