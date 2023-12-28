Nebraska hosts South Carolina State after Everett’s 21-point game

South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-10) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-2, 1-1 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-10) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State plays the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Davion Everett scored 21 points in South Carolina State’s 101-84 victory over the Brewton-Parker Barons.

The Cornhuskers have gone 8-1 at home. Nebraska has an 8-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bulldogs are 0-9 on the road. South Carolina State has a 4-7 record against teams over .500.

Nebraska is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 47.0% South Carolina State allows to opponents. South Carolina State averages 5.9 more points per game (71.7) than Nebraska allows to opponents (65.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Juwan Gary is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Keisei Tominaga is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

Wilson Dubinsky averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Everett is shooting 52.7% and averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games for South Carolina State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 39.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 72.8 points, 38.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points.

