Nebraska hosts North Dakota following Eaglestaff’s 28-point game

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (8-4) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota visits the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Treysen Eaglestaff scored 28 points in North Dakota’s 79-62 win against the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Cornhuskers have gone 7-1 at home. Nebraska scores 75.9 points and has outscored opponents by 11.0 points per game.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 2-3 on the road. North Dakota ranks ninth in the Summit League shooting 31.0% from 3-point range.

Nebraska averages 75.9 points, 7.6 more per game than the 68.3 North Dakota gives up. North Dakota has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points greater than the 37.9% shooting opponents of Nebraska have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juwan Gary is averaging 14.5 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Keisei Tominaga is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

Eaglestaff is shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Hawks, while averaging 15.5 points. B.J. Omot is shooting 38.2% and averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games for North Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 41.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 38.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

