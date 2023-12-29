Nebraska hosts Everett and South Carolina State

South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-10) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-2, 1-1 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-10) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -24.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State takes on the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Davion Everett scored 21 points in South Carolina State’s 101-84 victory against the Brewton-Parker Barons.

The Cornhuskers have gone 8-1 in home games. Nebraska ranks third in the Big Ten with 26.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Rienk Mast averaging 6.9.

The Bulldogs are 0-9 on the road. South Carolina State ranks seventh in the MEAC shooting 27.9% from 3-point range.

Nebraska averages 76.5 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 82.1 South Carolina State allows. South Carolina State has shot at a 41.1% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 38.0% shooting opponents of Nebraska have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juwan Gary is averaging 14.2 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Keisei Tominaga is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

Everett is scoring 10.4 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Wilson Dubinsky is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 39.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 72.8 points, 38.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points.

