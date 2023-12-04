Ndongo and Georgia Tech host Georgia

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-2, 1-0 ACC) at Georgia Bulldogs (5-3) Athens, Georgia; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-2, 1-0 ACC) at Georgia Bulldogs (5-3)

Athens, Georgia; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech plays the Georgia Bulldogs after Baye Ndongo scored 21 points in Georgia Tech’s 72-68 victory against the Duke Blue Devils.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-0 in home games. Georgia is ninth in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 70.9 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

The Yellow Jackets are 0-1 on the road. Georgia Tech is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Georgia averages 71.6 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 72.8 Georgia Tech gives up. Georgia Tech averages 72.7 points per game, 1.8 more than the 70.9 Georgia gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jabri Abdur-Rahim is shooting 38.3% and averaging 13.1 points for the Bulldogs. Noah Thomasson is averaging 12.4 points for Georgia.

Miles Kelly is averaging 18.8 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Kowacie Reeves is averaging 11.3 points for Georgia Tech.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

