NCAA Women’s Basketball Top 25 Schedule

The Associated Press

December 17, 2023, 11:04 AM

All Times EST

Sunday’s Games

No. 7 LSU (10-1) vs. Northwestern St. (4-5), 3 p.m.

No. 14 Notre Dame (7-1) vs. Purdue (6-4), Noon

No. 16 Virginia Tech (7-2) at Rutgers (6-7), 5:30 p.m.

No. 19 Marquette (10-0) vs. Appalachian St. (5-4), 3 p.m.

No. 20 Creighton (7-2) at Drake (6-3), 3 p.m.

No. 21 Gonzaga (10-2) vs. S. Dakota St. (6-3), 5 p.m.

No. 22 Florida St. (7-3) at Drexel (4-3), 2 p.m.

